Waste Management Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Halliburton, Fluor, and JBS are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide services for the collection, treatment, recycling, and disposal of solid and liquid waste. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to an industry driven by regulatory requirements, urbanization, and environmental sustainability trends. Performance in this sector tends to be relatively stable, reflecting steady demand for essential waste-handling services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.80. 1,264,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.44 and its 200-day moving average is $229.32. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $346.62. 678,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.23 and its 200-day moving average is $295.26. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 4,881,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,789,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.49. 2,242,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

JBS (JBS)

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Shares of JBS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 6,244,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,194. JBS has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

