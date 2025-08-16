Water Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 14th

Home Depot, Progressive, and CSX are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that operate across the water industry—ranging from utilities that supply and treat drinking water to firms providing purification and wastewater‐treatment technologies and infrastructure equipment. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the essential, steadily growing market for clean water, which often exhibits defensive characteristics and stable cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE HD traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $399.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.19 and its 200 day moving average is $372.20. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

NYSE PGR traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,546. Progressive has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.36 and its 200 day moving average is $266.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,642,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,033,167. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

