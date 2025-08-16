WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, agrowthof333.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WCF Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $8.00 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 241.0%.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

