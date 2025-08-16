WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance

WBTN stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. WEBTOON Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

