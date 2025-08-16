Wedbush Decreases Earnings Estimates for Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apogee Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($6.13) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($5.99) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.10).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,090 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $454,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 238,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,776,419.82. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,540 shares of company stock worth $658,625 in the last three months. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

