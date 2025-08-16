Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 36.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 186,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $38.53 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $942.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

