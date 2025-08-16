WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of WEX worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 161.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 78.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,753.60. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,206 shares of company stock valued at $665,265. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:WEX opened at $174.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.