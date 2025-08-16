Willner & Heller LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.2% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.36.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $3,561,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,060 shares in the company, valued at $27,253,863.60. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

