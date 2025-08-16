XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in EMX Royalty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised EMX Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on EMX Royalty from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

EMX opened at $3.32 on Friday. EMX Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $362.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

