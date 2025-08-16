XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 11,947 Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 980.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

