XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Medici Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 46.4% during the first quarter. Medici Capital LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 633,850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Trading Down 0.6%

EMX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. EMX Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.11 million, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EMX Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMX Royalty

About EMX Royalty

(Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.