Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 92,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 24,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $697,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,181,861.10. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 8,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $658,605.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 725 shares in the company, valued at $57,898.50. This represents a 91.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,379 shares of company stock worth $19,483,729 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

ZG stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -312.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.06 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

