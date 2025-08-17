21,502 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,797.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.