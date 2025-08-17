28,273 Shares in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $0.76 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 278.23%. The company had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

