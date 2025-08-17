Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Acuity were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,977,000 after purchasing an additional 668,048 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 29,415.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 226,501 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Acuity by 1,256.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,297 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth $27,507,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Acuity during the 1st quarter worth $24,311,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Acuity Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $313.58 on Friday. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.28.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Acuity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

