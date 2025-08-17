ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,841,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,357,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.09% of ADMA Biologics worth $334,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ADMA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,636.80. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

