ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 368,408 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 325,327 shares.The stock last traded at $25.90 and had previously closed at $25.97.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,822,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,004 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

