Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

