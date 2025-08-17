Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 723,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,117 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.42% of Ambac Financial Group worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,650,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 326,149 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 453,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 177,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

AMBC stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 215.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $175,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 603,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,135.73. The trade was a 4.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

