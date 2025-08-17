Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 18.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 110,123 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 14.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 11.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of AMTM opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 64.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

