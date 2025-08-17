Analysts Offer Predictions for Aethlon Medical Q1 Earnings

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aethlon Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 2.6%

AEMD opened at $1.14 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17).

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

