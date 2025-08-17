Analyzing FLUENT (NASDAQ:FLNT) and Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO)

FLUENT (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) and Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLUENT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Provision 0 0 0 0 0.00

FLUENT presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given FLUENT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FLUENT is more favorable than Provision.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLUENT -12.82% -95.81% -24.75% Provision N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLUENT $254.62 million 0.19 -$29.28 million ($1.81) -1.31 Provision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FLUENT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of FLUENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of FLUENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FLUENT beats Provision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLUENT

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to various consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and life sciences, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Provision

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

