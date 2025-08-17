Analyzing Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) & Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Risk & Volatility

Gazit-Globe has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit-Globe and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit-Globe -4.91% -2.86% -0.84% Safe and Green Development -4,557.49% -803.41% -62.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit-Globe $684.42 million 0.91 $14.05 million ($0.30) -11.73 Safe and Green Development $210,000.00 11.84 -$8.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gazit-Globe and Safe and Green Development”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gazit-Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

Gazit-Globe beats Safe and Green Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit-Globe

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

