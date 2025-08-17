Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Critical Review

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) and Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Invitation Home”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $208.68 million 5.38 -$102.47 million ($0.48) -16.44 Invitation Home $2.62 billion 7.15 $453.92 million $0.88 34.73

Profitability

Invitation Home has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Invitation Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -30.59% -34.47% -3.35% Invitation Home 20.36% 5.56% 2.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Invitation Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Invitation Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Home has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and Invitation Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invitation Home 0 9 8 0 2.47

Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. Invitation Home has a consensus target price of $37.2647, indicating a potential upside of 21.94%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Invitation Home.

Summary

Invitation Home beats Apartment Investment and Management on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

