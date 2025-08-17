Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by RoundAngle Advisors LLC

RoundAngle Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.8% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 255,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 316,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,345,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $231.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

