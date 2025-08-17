Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Sell

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.84.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.18 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

