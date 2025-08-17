Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.84.

Applied Materials Stock Down 14.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $161.76 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

