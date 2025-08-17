Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 14th

Tempus AI, Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, Accenture, and SoundHound AI are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around the research, development or deployment of AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing tools, computer vision systems or AI-specialized hardware. These firms can range from pure-play AI software developers and chip manufacturers to large tech companies embedding AI into cloud services, consumer products or enterprise solutions. Investors buy AI stocks to gain exposure to the sector’s rapid innovation and the potential for outsized growth as artificial intelligence becomes more widely adopted. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,158,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,505,401. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 4.98.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $233.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.44. The company has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,377,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,326,129. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $14.33 on Thursday, reaching $848.97. The company had a trading volume of 521,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $176.59 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $973.65 and a 200-day moving average of $939.15. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $136.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,266. The stock has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $141.99.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $244.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.71 and a 200-day moving average of $313.39. Accenture has a 12 month low of $236.67 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 21,341,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,072,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.57.

