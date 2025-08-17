Aspen Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Aspen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

