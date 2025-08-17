Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,932,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.24% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $371,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $403,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $342,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,208.12. The trade was a 2.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 76,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,153.24. This trade represents a 6.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,941 shares of company stock worth $606,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

