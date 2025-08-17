Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 3,247 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.