Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 987 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,390.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0%

ITM opened at $45.57 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

