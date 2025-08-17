Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allete by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allete by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allete by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allete in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allete by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 416,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allete Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ALE opened at $64.97 on Friday. Allete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Allete Announces Dividend

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

