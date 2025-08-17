Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allete by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allete by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allete by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allete in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allete by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 416,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allete Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of ALE opened at $64.97 on Friday. Allete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Allete Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.
About Allete
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allete
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.