Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,219,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,500,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,280,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

