Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 639.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.43.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $382.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

