Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.6% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $5,617,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,033 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Tapestry Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $114.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.