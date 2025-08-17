Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,301,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 41,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IVOG opened at $115.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.23 and a 52-week high of $124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.