Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $215,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CPRX opened at $20.23 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $42,272.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,360.02. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

