Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $219,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wills Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $230,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

