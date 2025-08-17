Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $235,000 in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 641,273 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,613,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 379,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 198,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kelly M. Kaiser purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $207,360.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel owned 68,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,041.60. The trade was a 65.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Greig Hook purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,016.35. This trade represents a 29.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 210,570 shares of company stock worth $1,614,474 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTLO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $570.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.81. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

