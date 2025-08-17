Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $261,000 in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

