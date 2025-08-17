Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $999,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $106.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.