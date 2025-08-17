Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,705,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after purchasing an additional 333,406 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $744,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INCM opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.55 million, a P/E ratio of -46,695.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

