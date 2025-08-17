Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $30.81 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

