Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,723,000 after acquiring an additional 973,276 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,556,000 after acquiring an additional 489,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after acquiring an additional 230,639 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after acquiring an additional 125,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,805,000 after acquiring an additional 74,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $91.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

