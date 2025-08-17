Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $216,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TXO Partners by 28.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TXO Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $770.21 million, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 739.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXO shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of TXO Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TXO Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on TXO Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

