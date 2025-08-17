Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BKDV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BKDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,040,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,888,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $395.08 million and a PE ratio of 19.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

The BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (BKDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on value companies of any market-cap globally. The fund seeks capital growth through a bottom-up investment approach, prioritizing intrinsic value, strong fundamentals, and positive momentum BKDV was launched on Nov 1, 2024 and is issued by BNY Mellon.

