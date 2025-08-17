Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 66.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 378.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $37.42 on Friday. FMC Corporation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 290.00%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.