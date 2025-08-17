Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hess Corporation has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $161.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.76.

Insider Activity at Hess

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

