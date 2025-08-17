Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000.

IXP stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.39. The company has a market cap of $576.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.04 and a twelve month high of $119.46.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

